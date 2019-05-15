The Zinus Ultima King 8-inch Memory Foam Mattress is on sale for $150.50 (Reg. $240)

Amazon offers the Zinus Ultima Comfort Memory Foam 8-inch King Mattress for $150.57 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly around $240, this is the best price we’ve tracked at Amazon. It’s comprised of two inches of memory foam, two inches of comfort foam, and four inches of high-density base support foam. A 10-year warranty applies. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 12,000 Amazon shoppers.

Keep your new mattress free of bacteria, dust mites, and other unsavory things with the SafeRest King Size Premium Hypoallergenic Waterproof Mattress Protector at $35. It’s made of cotton and fits mattresses up to 18 inches deep.

That’s not the only bed-in-a-box deal we have ongoing. Casper is taking 10% off sitewide — including mattresses — during its Memorial Day Sale.

And if you’ve ever wanted to know what a Nectar mattress is like, we have a hands-on review for you to check out here, complete with video.

Zinus Ultima Comfort Memory Foam Mattress:

Conforming memory foam comfort and support for a refreshing night’s sleep

Mattress layers include: 2 inches Memory Foam, 2 inches Pressure Relieving Comfort Foam, and 4 inches High-density Base Support Foam

The latest evolution of memory foam, BioFoam, replaces some of the traditional petroleum with natural plant oil to help keep your mattress fresh

