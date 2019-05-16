Abercrombie’s deals are back with 50%-60% off its most popular styles for summer from $23

Today only, Abercrombie is offering 50% to 60% off select styles for men and women. Prices are as marked. Free shipping applies on orders of $75 or more. Look very on-trend this summer with the Ripped Denim Shortalls for women. Originally priced at $78, during the sale you can find them marked down to just $31. These short overalls look great with T-shirts, long-sleeve tops, off-the-shoulder styles and more. Plus, they feature the perfect amount of distress and are rated 4.8/5 stars. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Skinny Chino Pants $34 (Orig. $68)
- Plainfront Shorts $24 (Orig. $48)
- Popover Linen Shirt $23 (Orig. $58)
- Athletic Skinny Jeans $44 (Orig. $88)
- Seersucker Button-Up Shirt $34 (Orig. $68)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Linen Utility Shirt $23 (Orig. $58)
- Ripped Denim Shortalls $31 (Orig. $78)
- Low Rise Denim Shorts $23 (Orig. $58)
- High Rise Super Skinny Jeans $39 (Orig. $78)
- Acid Wash Girlfriend Jacket $29 (Orig. $98)
- …and even more deals…
