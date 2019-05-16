Adobe Photoshop Elements 2019 for Mac and PC is now $50 (Reg. $70+)

Newegg offers Adobe Photoshop Elements 2019 for Mac or PC as a digital download for $49.99 when promo code EMCTAUB47 is applied during checkout. As a comparison, it typically sells for upwards of $100 but is $70 at Amazon currently. Today’s offer also beats the historical Amazon all-time low price by $20 as well. Adobe Photoshop Elements 2019 delivers an entry-level photo editing experience, skipping the features that may be too high-end for some users. With news on the horizon that Adobe will be raising Creative Cloud pricing soon, this makes Photoshop Elements all the more enticing at this price. Adobe products are generally rated 4+ stars at Amazon.

Now that we have your photo editing suite squared away, you’ll need somewhere to store your work. Grab the stylish Samsung BAR Plus 32GB Flash Drive for under $10 at Amazon. It’s an easy way to backup your work and tote around documents and more wherever your travels take you.

Adobe Photoshop Elements 2019 features:

Get started with auto-generated photo and video slideshows and collages that are created just for you and delivered upon launch-all powered by Adobe Sensei AI technology.

See what’s new since your last version, discover fun things to try, and get inspiring ideas, help, and tutorials in the new home screen.

Get four new Guided Edits for creating memes, text and border overlays, and more

Create photo collages more easily, and choose from stylish new templates.

Enjoy faster performance throughout Photoshop Elements.

