Amazon has Braun & Crest personal care from $10 today: Whitestrips, shavers, more (30% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Venus, Crest, and Braun shaving, oral care, and grooming products. Deals start from $10 and everything carries solid ratings. Prime members and deals over $25 receive free shipping. While there are a number of solid deals here, one notable offer is the Crest 3D White Whitestrips Vivid Plus Set for $23.99. Regularly $30, this is a solid 20% discount, a new Amazon low and the best we can find. This package contains 10 Classic Vivid Whitestrips and 2 Express one hour treatments. Rated 4+ stars from over 500 Amazon customers. Head below for more.

Speaking of Whitestrips, Walmart is also offering the 40-pack of Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips for $44.88 shipped. Regularly as much as $80, this is also a great way to get your smile even brighter at a discount. While it doesn’t include the Express treatments, it is also a better overall value in terms of the cost per treatment than the Gold Box offer above.

More Top Picks from the Gold Box Sale:

Crest 3D White Whitestrips Vivid Plus Set:

Removes 5 years of tough coffee, wine, and smoking related teeth stains for a whiter smile

Use Crest Vivid White strips for visibly whiter teeth with full results in 10 days

Use Crest Vivid White strips once a day for 30 minutes

Uses the same enamel-safe teeth whitening ingredients dentists use

A comfortable at home teeth whitening experience. Usage – Apply once a day for 1 hour. Full results in 7 days

