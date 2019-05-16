Amazon offers up to 49% off Sabrent USB hubs w/ deals from $7: Aluminum 4-port, mini, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 49% off Sabrent USB hubs and docking stations starting from $6.99. Everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25 and carries solid ratings. One standout is the Sabrent Premium 4-port Aluminum USB 3.0 Hub in Silver (HB-MAC3) for $10.99. Regularly $17 to $19 on Amazon over the last year or so, today’s deal is matching our previous mention and the best price we can find. Along with “Apple-Style” silver design, it sports four USB 3.0 ports with speeds up to 5Gbps and a 30-foot cable. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,200 Amazon customers. More details below.
Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Sabrent sale for even more options. We are seeing the black model of the deal above at the same price as well as hubs with a “Multi-In-1 Card Reader” and even a universal tablet dock. The Sabrent 4-port USB-C to USB 3.0 Mini Portable Hub at $9 is also a solid deal and roughly 30% off the going rate.
We still have this regularly $60 USB-C hub with HDMI, Ethernet and more for $27 and the Elago Charging Hub at $20 (30% off).
Sabrent Premium 4 Port Aluminum USB 3.0 Hub:
- Sleek Apple-Style Design Ideal for Mac Pro, iMac, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, MacBook, and Mac mini
- Instantly Add Four USB 3.0 Ports to Any Compatible Device
- Supports Transfer Speeds up to 5Gbps (USB 3.0), 480Mbps (USB 2.0), 12Mbps (USB 1.1)
- Easy Setup, Plug-n-Play, Hot Swappable, Hot Pluggable
- Compatible with All Windows/Mac/Linux Systems
