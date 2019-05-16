Arctic Zone’s Deep Freeze Cooler is easy-to-clean and has a 48-can capacity: $37 (Reg. $50)

Amazon is offering the Arctic Zone Titan Deep Freeze Zipperless Hardbody Cooler for $36.80 shipped. That’s $13 off the typical rate there and is within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. This cooler sports a radiant heat barrier that reflects heat instead of absorbing it. A flip-open zipper less lid allows you to quickly access contents and an easy-to-clean exterior ensures you can keep it looking great for years to come. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you’re looking for a cooler with a more traditional style, this $30 Coleman is worth a look. Wheels make it easy to pull behind you while walking and its 50-quart capacity is large enough to hold tons of beverages and food.

Arctic Zone Cooler features:

Deep Freeze high performance insulation with radiant heat barrier reflects heat rather than absorbing it; Includes insulated front pocket

Patented, “flip open” Zipperless lid allows for quick access to food and drinks; Features FDA compliant HardBody liner with removable SmartShelf

Ultra Safe leak proof lining with Microban protects against bacterial odors and stains and helps make this product easier to clean

Adjustable Backsaver shoulder strap with shoulder pad for convenience and usability

Rhino-Tech water and stain resistant, wipe clean exterior is abrasion and puncture resistant and will not crack over time

