Aukey’s 3-Temperature Dimmable LED Floor Lamp drops to $32 shipped (32% off), more from $17

Aukey Direct offers its Three-Temperature LED Floor Lamp for $31.95 shipped when code CAIL9TFL has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for $47, that’s good for a 32% discount, is one of the first price drops we’ve tracked and a new all-time low. Featuring an adjustable gooseneck, this lamp is a perfect addition to your reading chair and more. It also touts three different color temperatures alongside 20 brightness levels so you can also get the perfect lighting condition. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more.

Also on sale today is Aukey’s Rechargeable RGB Table Lamp for $17.01 Prime shipped when code T3OWD2EY has been applied at checkout. That’s $6 off the going rate and an all-time low as well. This lamp can run for up to 80 hours thanks to its built-in battery and can be recharged over USB. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 250 shoppers.

Aukey Three-Temperature LED Floor Lamp features:

Practical and Modern: This slim, minimalist LED floor lamp brings bright, adjustable lighting to your study, bedroom, or living room. Choose between 3 color temperatures and 20 brightness levels to create the effect that’s right for you.

Easy to Assemble & Use: Toggle between a broad range of fine-tuned brightness levels using the brightness adjustment knob located on the lamp pole. Find the right light intensity for your task and preference with ease

