Blossom 7-zone Smart Watering Controller is ideal for summer lawn care, now $48 (Reg. $80)

Today only, Woot offers the Blossom 7-zone Smart Watering Controller for $47.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise a $6 delivery fee applies. As a comparison, it typically goes for over $80 at other retailers like Amazon. Today’s deal is a match of the second best offer we’ve tracked to date. Features include smartphone and Alexa control, allowing you to automate and customize your sprinkler system based on the weather and energy-savings preferences. Offers support for seven zones and “installs in as little as 15 minutes.” Rated 3.6/5 stars.

Drop the smartphone and Alexa integration and go with the top-rated Instapark Outdoor Digital Hose Timer for 50% less. It features an automatic timer, digital controls and varying durations including a rain delay feature. You’ll be able to directly integrate it into your existing setup, making it an easy add-on for just about any situation.

Blossom 7-zone Smart Watering Controller features:

Uses up-to-the minute satellite based weather data so sprinklers water only when they need to

Helps to prevent over-watering

Covers 7 zones. The connector for the Pump Start Relay (PSR) can alternatively be set to support an eighth zone.

Create a watering schedule for your sprinkler system from anywhere by using a smartphone or tablet

Installs in as little as 15 minutes

