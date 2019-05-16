Read up on Attack on Titan, Ghost in the Shell and more at up to 50% off in ComiXology’s manga sale

ComiXology is keeping the new deals rolling this week, taking up to 50% off a selection of Kodansha Manga Graphic Novels starting at $6. Today’s sale is full of various series like Ghost in the Shell, Battle Angel Alita and more. One standout for us is Attack on Titan Vol. 1 at $5.99. Down from its usual $11 price tag, today’s offer matches our previous mention and is right around the all-time low. This 210-page volume details humanity’s fight for survival in a post-apocalyptic sci-fi world against giant humanoids known as the Titans. With the second half of season three currently airing, diving into the manga is a great way to occupy your time between weekly episodes and maybe even uncover some details left out of the anime on the origins of Titans. Shop the rest of the sale right here or head below for additional top picks.

Other top picks include:

To get your fix of even more manga, be sure to check out ComiXology Unlimited. For $6, you can read as much as you want, including manga, comics and more.

Attack on Titan Vol. 1 synopsis:

In this post-apocalytpic sci-fi story, humanity has been devastated by the bizarre, giant humanoids known as the Titans. Little is known about where they came from or why they are bent on consuming mankind. Seemingly unintelligent, they have roamed the world for years, killing everyone they see. For the past century, what’s left of man has hidden in a giant, three-walled city. People believe their 100-meter-high walls will protect them from the Titans, but the sudden appearance of an immense Titan is about to change everything. Winner of the 2011 Kodansha Manga Award (Shonen) and nominated for the prestigious Osamu Tezuka Cultural Prize for 2012.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!