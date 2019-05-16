Contigo’s Stainless Steel Ashland Water Bottle now matching Amazon low at $11 (Reg. $20)

Amazon is offering the 20-ounce Contigo Stainless Steel Ashland Chill Water Bottle for $11. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Currently matched at Walmart. Regularly $20, this is matching the Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. It can keep your drinks cold for up to 12 hours and features a pop-up straw AUTOSPOUT lid plus a stainless steel construction. Rated 4+ stars from 1,500 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

If don’t need the stainless steel design, you save a few bucks with the Contigo Jackson Reusable Water Bottle. It is slightly larger than today’s deal and sells for $7.45 Prime shipped at Amazon. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 1,500 Amazon customers.

Contigo Stainless Steel Ashland Chill Water Bottle:

For the Long Haul – Drinks stay cold up to 12 hours with THERMALOCK Vacuum Insulation

Lend a Hand – Easy one-handed drinking

Eyes Up – Keep your eyes on the task at hand with the convenient pop up straw on this AUTOSPOUT lid

Cleaner Drinking- Protective spout cover keeps out gross dirt and germs

Seal It In – Leak-proof lid (when closed) for on-the-go convenience

Perfect Fit – Fits most car cup holders and under most single serve brewers

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!