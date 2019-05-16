Be ready for summer parties w/ this $15 Creative Bath 2.5-gallon Beverage Dispenser (30% off)

Walmart is offering the Creative Bath Bark 2.5-gallon Beverage Dispenser for $14.98. Shipping is free in orders over $35 but you’ll want to opt for in-store pickup otherwise to avoid any delivery fees. Regularly $22, it starts at a bloated $24 at Amazon third-party sellers and is now at the best price we can find. Be ready for summer get-togethers with this BPA-free beverage dispenser. It has a 2.5-gallon capacity and you can fill the stand with ice for additional cooling. Rated 4+ stars from over 100 Walmart customers.

This deal is pretty hard to beat at just $15. The only option we can find for less is this Buddeez Party Top Beverage Dispenser at $13 Prime shipped. While it is a little bit smaller, it is also an Amazon best-seller. Be sure to swing by our Home Goods Guide for even more kitchenware deals.

Creative Bath Bark 2.5-gallon Beverage Dispenser:

Enjoy your favorite drinks whenever you want when you use the Creative Bath Bark 2.5-Gallon Beverage Dispenser. Ideal for parties, events, employee functions, hot days or just whenever, this product is an excellent tool for both indoor and outdoor drink service. This drink dispenser is BPA free and makes drink service quick and easy. A shatterproof reservoir holds 2.5 gallons of your choice of beverage and locks securely onto a firm base to help protect against leaks and spills that might otherwise occur. The base can even be filled with ice for additional cooling.

