Fender’s Duo-Sonic HS Electric Guitar is more than $200 off today w/ free shipping

Adorama is now offering the Fender Duo-Sonic HS Electric Guitar in Lake Placid Blue for $319 shipped. Regularly $525, this is a solid $206 discount and the best price we can find. Guitar Center and Sweetwater are both charging $500+, for comparison. Features here include a Maple fingerboard, “C” shape neck, one Duo-Sonic single-coil neck pickup, one Duo-Sonic humbucking bridge pickup, a hardtail Strat bridge and a three-way pickup switch. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.
While there are guitars out there for less, today’s deal is a solid discount and a great starter Fender instrument nonetheless. In fact, this one would be fun for some pros too. It doesn’t come with a hardshell case, but it might be smarter to opt for a stand or a sale as the official version goes for over $150. Either way, you’ll want to grab some guitar picks (if you use them) and extra strings.
Fender Duo-Sonic HS Electric Guitar:
A modernized version of a student-turned-classic instrument originally released in 1956, the Duo-Sonic HS model’s compact form belies its giant-sized sound. It’s the ideal companion for adventurous players who aren’t afraid to buck the norm and shatter expectations.
