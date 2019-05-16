Ten-year battery life and a built-in display headline First Alert’s $25 Carbon Monoxide Detector

Amazon offers the First Alert CO710 Carbon Monoxide Detector for $24.99 Prime shipped. Normally selling for $35, that’s good for a 29% discount, is $4 under our previous mention and a new Amazon all-time low. For comparison, it sells for up to $42 at Lowe’s. With up to ten years of use, First Alert’s Carbon Monoxide Detector will end your worrying about having to change out batteries. It features a loud 85-decibel alarm alongside a digital display that shows temperature and CO concentration. This is a great option to use around your family room or office thanks to not having to be wall mounted or plugged into a wall. Rated 4.2/5 stars from nearly 1,800 customers.

Today’s offer is even more notable in comparison to First Alert’s Smoke Detector and Carbon Monoxide Detector Alarm. At $29, this best-selling option lacks the display and is only rated to last around seven years on a single set of batteries.

First Alert CO710 Carbon Monoxide Detector features:

This First Alert CO710 Carbon Monoxide Alarm features a 10-year built-in lithium battery for continuous monitoring during the life of the alarm, and uses an electrochemical carbon monoxide sensor and an 85-decibel alarm to alert you to CO threats. The advanced electrochemical CO sensor detects carbon monoxide leaks from multiple sources, such as faulty fuel-burning appliances, blocked chimneys, and generators running inside or too close to homes. Because CO evenly distributes itself, it’s important to have a CO detector on every level and in every bedroom of your home. This easy-to-use alarm features a digital display that shows ambient temperature as well as peak CO levels. The detector’s stylish design looks great on top of a dresser or table.

