Ten-year battery life and a built-in display headline First Alert’s $25 Carbon Monoxide Detector

- May. 16th 2019 1:27 pm ET

Get this deal
$35 $25
0

Amazon offers the First Alert CO710 Carbon Monoxide Detector for $24.99 Prime shipped. Normally selling for $35, that’s good for a 29% discount, is $4 under our previous mention and a new Amazon all-time low. For comparison, it sells for up to $42 at Lowe’s. With up to ten years of use, First Alert’s Carbon Monoxide Detector will end your worrying about having to change out batteries. It features a loud 85-decibel alarm alongside a digital display that shows temperature and CO concentration. This is a great option to use around your family room or office thanks to not having to be wall mounted or plugged into a wall. Rated 4.2/5 stars from nearly 1,800 customers.

Today’s offer is even more notable in comparison to First Alert’s Smoke Detector and Carbon Monoxide Detector Alarm. At $29, this best-selling option lacks the display and is only rated to last around seven years on a single set of batteries. 

First Alert CO710 Carbon Monoxide Detector features:

This First Alert CO710 Carbon Monoxide Alarm features a 10-year built-in lithium battery for continuous monitoring during the life of the alarm, and uses an electrochemical carbon monoxide sensor and an 85-decibel alarm to alert you to CO threats. The advanced electrochemical CO sensor detects carbon monoxide leaks from multiple sources, such as faulty fuel-burning appliances, blocked chimneys, and generators running inside or too close to homes. Because CO evenly distributes itself, it’s important to have a CO detector on every level and in every bedroom of your home. This easy-to-use alarm features a digital display that shows ambient temperature as well as peak CO levels. The detector’s stylish design looks great on top of a dresser or table.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
$35 $25

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
First Alert

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go