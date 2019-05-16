Elevate two monitors off your desk with this $26 shipped stand at a new all-time low (Reg. $36)

- May. 16th 2019 2:31 pm ET

0

Haven Furniture Co. (100% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers the Huanuo HNCM4 Dual Monitor Stand for $25.99 shipped when code Q6X4ZUGX has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for $36, we recently saw it drop down to $30, with today’s offer shaving off the additional $4. In total, you’ll save over 26% and bring home this monitor stand at a new all-time low. Each arm on this stand can support up to a 27-inch display, and features multiple points of articulation. Huanuo stand also includes three different mounting options, giving it the flexibility to work with pretty much any different kind of desk setup. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you only have one monitor to elevate, consider picking up this highly-rated mount instead at $26. And if you want bring gas springs into the mix to make adjusting your displays’ height a cinch, then this dual arm mount will only set you back $49.50 (Reg. $70).

Huanuo HNCM4 Dual Monitor Stand features:

The dual monitor stand comes with an integrated wire management system and wrench storage space, making your desk neat and tidy. By mounting both your monitors, our stand will help increase the space on your desk and allow you to get more work done with a clear and more focused mind.

Bending over at your workstation for a long period of time to view your monitor may result in severe neck and back pain which affects your health greatly. This HUANUO dual monitor stand raises the computer screen to an ergonomic height, therefore reducing pain and improving your work efficiency.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

HUANUO

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go