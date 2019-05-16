Load up on Instinct dog/cat food in today’s Gold Box at 25% off, deals from $9 Prime shipped

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering 25% off Instinct dog and cat food. As usual, everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’re also looking at 4+ star ratings across the board. The 22-pound bag of Instinct Grain Free Real Turkey Natural Dry Dog is $44.99, down from the usual $60. However, select accounts can clip an on-page 50% coupon to drop the total to $22.04 as well. Either way, this is the lowest we have tracked on Amazon in years. It is made from cage-free turkey and has no artificial colors or preservatives. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.
However, today’s sale is filled with options for both dogs and cats from just $9 Prime shipped. We are seeing a number of great deals here including the salmon, duck and lamb variants of the deal detailed above. Consider refreshing your furry friend’s bowl too. The AmazonBasics Stainless Steel Dog Bowl goes for just $8 Prime shipped and carries a 4+ star rating from over 1,600 customers.
Instinct Grain Free Real Turkey Natural Dry Dog:
- GRAIN FREE DOG FOOD FOR DOGS WITH SENSITIVITIES: Instinct Limited Ingredient dog food is made with 1 protein & 1 vegetable. No grain, dairy, eggs, chicken, beef, fish, sweet potato, potato, chickpeas, corn, wheat, soy, artificial colors or preservatives.
- NATURAL DOG FOOD WITH CAGE FREE TURKEY: Crafted for dogs with food allergy, our Limited Ingredient Diet is made with simple ingredients like cage free turkey, a healthy, easily digestible protein that provides all of the essential amino acids to thrive.
