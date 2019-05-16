Johnston & Murphy, ALDO, Magnanni & more at up to 70% off during Hautelook’s Flash Sale

Hautelook is currently offering up to 70% off dress shoes from Johnston & Murphy, ALDO, Magnanni and more. Prices are as marked. Orders of $99 or more receive free delivery. Our top pick from this sale is the Johnston & Murphy Mullen Slip On Sneakers that are very on-trend for this season. Their slip-on design makes it a breeze to get ready and they will pair well with jeans or shorts alike. Originally priced at $129, during the sale you can find them marked down to $70.

However, if you’re looking for a dressier option the Sandro Moscoloni Homer Slip-Ons are a polished and timeless choice. Their leather exterior is classic and perfect for work or everyday activities. Better yet, you can find them on sale for just $70, which is 50% off the original rate. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!