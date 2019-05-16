Thursday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: Columbia’s Memorial Day, PUMA, Amazon’s Crest Event, more

Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:30 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- Columbia offers 25% off select apparel and accessories for its Memorial Day Sale from $25
- PUMA’s Spring into Summer Sale cuts 40% off select styles of shoes & apparel + free shipping
- Columbia’s Carson Pass Backpack Diaper Bag is a must-have for $33 shipped (Reg. $45)
- Woot is currently offering a 6-Pack of PUMA’s Men’s Tech Boxer Brief for $24 (Reg. $45)
- Lululemon’s Metal Vent Tech 1/2 Zip Pullover is marked down to $79 shipped (reg. $98)
Casual and Formalwear |
- Rockport gives you a fresh spring look with an extra 30% off select sale styles from $34
- Abercrombie’s deals are back with 50%-60% off its most popular styles for summer from $23
- Johnston & Murphy, ALDO, Magnanni & more at up to 70% off during Hautelook’s Flash Sale
- WearOS awaits w/ Fossil’s Gen 3 Explorist Smartwatch for $156.50 (Reg. $180+)
- Macy’s Close to Summer Sale takes 25% off Lacoste, Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger & more
- Banana Republic Factory offers 50 to 70% off sitewide + an extra 15% off your purchase with code SWEET15 at checkout
Home Goods and more |
- The Ogio Alpha Convoy Carry-on can hold a 15-inch MacBook & more at $250 (Reg. $300)
- Amazon has Braun & Crest personal care from $10 today: Whitestrips, shavers, more (30% off)
- Load up on Instinct dog/cat food in today’s Gold Box at 25% off, deals from $9 Prime shipped
- This 6-Pack of Scotch Heavy Duty Packaging Tape includes dispensers for just $9.50 (30% off)
- Contigo’s Stainless Steel Ashland Water Bottle now matching Amazon low at $11 (Reg. $20)
