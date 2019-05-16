Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Wireless Keyboard and Mouse: $80 shipped (Reg. $100)

Amazon offers the Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Wireless Desktop Keyboard and Mouse for $79.98 shipped. Also at B&H. This unique wireless keyboard delivers a typing experience with a neutral wrist position. A detached number pad puts it wherever is most comfortable for the user. Meanwhile, the wireless mouse offers similar ergonomic features. Compatible with Windows devices. Rated 3.5/5 stars.
Go with Logitech’s MK545 wireless combo for a more affordable option. You’ll miss out on the ergonomic features, but it is a great way to enjoy wireless connectivity on your PC for less.
Microsoft Sculpt features:
- Cushioned palm rest provides support and promotes a neutral wrist position. This keyboard features Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) technology, which is designed to help protect your information by encrypting your keystrokes.Dimensions for Mouse -Length-3.87 inch. Width-3.13 inch
- Split keyset design helps to position wrists and forearms in a natural, relaxed position. Thumb scoop helps to maintain the correct ergonomic hand and wrist position
- Natural Arc key layout mimics the curved shape of the finger tips. Domed keyboard design Domed keyboard design positions wrists at a natural, relaxed angle.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!