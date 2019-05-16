Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Wireless Keyboard and Mouse: $80 shipped (Reg. $100)

Amazon offers the Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Wireless Desktop Keyboard and Mouse for $79.98 shipped. Also at B&H. This unique wireless keyboard delivers a typing experience with a neutral wrist position. A detached number pad puts it wherever is most comfortable for the user. Meanwhile, the wireless mouse offers similar ergonomic features. Compatible with Windows devices. Rated 3.5/5 stars.

Go with Logitech’s MK545 wireless combo for a more affordable option. You’ll miss out on the ergonomic features, but it is a great way to enjoy wireless connectivity on your PC for less.

Microsoft Sculpt features:

Cushioned palm rest provides support and promotes a neutral wrist position. This keyboard features Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) technology, which is designed to help protect your information by encrypting your keystrokes.Dimensions for Mouse -Length-3.87 inch. Width-3.13 inch

Split keyset design helps to position wrists and forearms in a natural, relaxed position. Thumb scoop helps to maintain the correct ergonomic hand and wrist position

Natural Arc key layout mimics the curved shape of the finger tips. Domed keyboard design Domed keyboard design positions wrists at a natural, relaxed angle.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!