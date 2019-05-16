Oakley takes 30% off select apparel, duffel bags, backpacks & more from $25 shipped

Oakley is currently offering 30% off select sale menswear including apparel, backpacks and more. Prices are as marked. Plus, receive free shipping on all orders. The men’s Color Block Polo Shirt is perfect for all of your golf outings, summer events and more. It’s available in three color options and will look great with shorts, slacks, khakis, and jeans. Originally priced at $65, during the sale you can find it marked down to $46.

Another standout from this sale is the Bg Boston Bag 12.0 that’s available for $45 and originally was priced at $90. This duffel is perfect for weekend trips, as a carry-on or as a gym bag. It also features an exterior pocket to easily access small items. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!