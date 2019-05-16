The Ogio Alpha Convoy Carry-on can hold a 15-inch MacBook & more at $250 (Reg. $300)

- May. 16th 2019 12:05 pm ET

$250
0

Amazon offers the Ogio Alpha Convoy 4-Wheel Spinner Carry-on Travel Bag in Black, Charcoal, or Woodland Camo for $249.99 shipped. It goes for around $280 at Overstock. Amazon had been charging $300 before the drop to an all-time low there. This bag features four 360-degree Hinomoto spinner wheels, a 15-inch MacBook compartment, and a customizable interior so you can organize items as you’d like. Choose from either US or international carry-on compliant styles. Reviews are light, but Ogio’s other bags have solid ratings.

Make sure your luggage can easily be identified. This 2-pack of Aluminum Luggage Tags is $6 and comes in a multitude of bright colors that’ll help your bag stand out.

If it’s whole luggage sets you’re seeking, check out the latest CALPAK sale at Hautelook.

Ogio Alpha Convoy 4-Wheel Spinner Travel Bag:

  • Built with purpose: this ogio luggage is the ultimate travel companion, our largest travel bag allows for custom organization that fits your needs
  • Organization: customizable packing: single large volume space or options for compartmentalizing with added organization
  • Durability: made with premium Cordura Eco made fabric engineered and tested for exceptional abrasion resistance and anti-tear strength
  • Sustainability: the ogio Alpha convoy collection uses the most premium and sustainable fabric; Cordura Eco made is ultra-durable polyester, made from discarded and Recycled plastic water bottles

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$250

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Ogio

About the Author