The Ogio Alpha Convoy Carry-on can hold a 15-inch MacBook & more at $250 (Reg. $300)

Amazon offers the Ogio Alpha Convoy 4-Wheel Spinner Carry-on Travel Bag in Black, Charcoal, or Woodland Camo for $249.99 shipped. It goes for around $280 at Overstock. Amazon had been charging $300 before the drop to an all-time low there. This bag features four 360-degree Hinomoto spinner wheels, a 15-inch MacBook compartment, and a customizable interior so you can organize items as you’d like. Choose from either US or international carry-on compliant styles. Reviews are light, but Ogio’s other bags have solid ratings.

Make sure your luggage can easily be identified. This 2-pack of Aluminum Luggage Tags is $6 and comes in a multitude of bright colors that’ll help your bag stand out.

If it’s whole luggage sets you’re seeking, check out the latest CALPAK sale at Hautelook.

Ogio Alpha Convoy 4-Wheel Spinner Travel Bag:

Built with purpose: this ogio luggage is the ultimate travel companion, our largest travel bag allows for custom organization that fits your needs

Organization: customizable packing: single large volume space or options for compartmentalizing with added organization

Durability: made with premium Cordura Eco made fabric engineered and tested for exceptional abrasion resistance and anti-tear strength

Sustainability: the ogio Alpha convoy collection uses the most premium and sustainable fabric; Cordura Eco made is ultra-durable polyester, made from discarded and Recycled plastic water bottles

