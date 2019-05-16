Take 25% off Polk Audio’s Omni S6 Wi-Fi Speaker, now on sale for $80 shipped (All-time low)

Monoprice is currently offering the Polk Audio Omni S6 Wi-Fi Speaker for $79.99 shipped. That’s good for a 25% discount from the going rate at Amazon, is $35 under the all-time low there and the best price we’ve tracked to date. For comparison, it just dropped from $205 at Amazon earlier in the week. Touting two 4-inch drivers alongside two 0.75-inch tweeters, this speaker is powered by a 4-channel amplifier. Polk’s Omni S6 also works with Amazon Music, Spotify and other music streaming services, integrates with various Play-Fi devices for multi-room audio and more. Over 70% of shoppers have left a 4+ star rating.

For similar features with a lower-end audio array, it’s hard to beat the third-generation Echo Dot. At $50, it can steam right from popular music services and also packs Alexa.

Polk Audio Omni S6 Wi-Fi Speaker features:

If Elvis is the king of rock and roll—with the looks, sound and moves to prove it—then he’d surely be in fine company with the Polk Omni S6 flagship wireless speaker. It rules the Omni Collection for a reason, taking Polk’s rich, detailed sound to new heights in premium wireless music streaming. With two 4 inch drivers and two 0.75 inch tweeters powered by a four-channel amplifier, you get a next level listening experience whose room-filling sound could rival a chance studio session while ‘The King’ cuts another multi-platinum record. Producing a robust sound that’s perfect for those medium- to large-sized rooms in your home, the Omni S6 is fully equipped like all things Graceland.

