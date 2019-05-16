Rubbermaid’s stackable Brilliance Food Container Set now on sale: 18-piece for $20 (35% off)

- May. 16th 2019 5:00 pm ET

Get this deal
Reg. $30 $20
0

Walmart is offering the 18-piece Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage Container Set for $19.98. Shipping is free in orders over $35 but opt for in-store pickup otherwise to avoid the delivery fees. Regularly $30 at Walmart, it fetches a bloated $42+ from Amazon third parties and is now at the best price we can find. Features include stain/odor resistant materials, BPA-free Tritan lids and bases, and a stackable design. They are dishwasher/microwave/freezer-safe. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

While this is a great deal on an excellent food storage set, there options for less out there. If you don’t need vented containers, this 42-piece Rubbermaid set goes for just $5 more. Or just go with this 50-pack of nearly disposable containers for $23. They are also freezer- and dishwasher-safe.

Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage Containers:

Crystal-clear, BPA-free Tritan lids and bases feature 360 degree clarity…Built-in vents under latches allow splatter-resistant microwaving with the lid on… Stain resistant material keeps plastic food container looking like-new and resist odors… Stacks perfectly to one another to save space and stay organized in the pantry or fridge.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $30 $20

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Best Walmart Deals

Best Walmart Deals

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more
Rubbermaid

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard