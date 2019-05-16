Rubbermaid’s stackable Brilliance Food Container Set now on sale: 18-piece for $20 (35% off)

Walmart is offering the 18-piece Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage Container Set for $19.98. Shipping is free in orders over $35 but opt for in-store pickup otherwise to avoid the delivery fees. Regularly $30 at Walmart, it fetches a bloated $42+ from Amazon third parties and is now at the best price we can find. Features include stain/odor resistant materials, BPA-free Tritan lids and bases, and a stackable design. They are dishwasher/microwave/freezer-safe. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

While this is a great deal on an excellent food storage set, there options for less out there. If you don’t need vented containers, this 42-piece Rubbermaid set goes for just $5 more. Or just go with this 50-pack of nearly disposable containers for $23. They are also freezer- and dishwasher-safe.

Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage Containers:

Crystal-clear, BPA-free Tritan lids and bases feature 360 degree clarity…Built-in vents under latches allow splatter-resistant microwaving with the lid on… Stain resistant material keeps plastic food container looking like-new and resist odors… Stacks perfectly to one another to save space and stay organized in the pantry or fridge.

