Protect your home with Samsung’s SmartThings ADT-backed Security System at $100 (Save $50)

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung SmartThings ADT Wireless Home Security Starter Kit for $99.99 shipped. That’s good for a $50 discount from its usual price tag as of late, is $70 under what B&H sells it for and a match of our previous mention. Samsung’s ADT-backed home security system combines the best of DIY and professional-grade solutions. It works with the SmartThings ecosystem and also touts no-contract professional monitoring services to boot. Included in the system is the seven-inch touchscreen control panel as well as two ADT door & window sensors and a single motion detector. Rated 4/5 stars and you can swing by our announcement coverage for a closer look. Find more details down below.

Something worth noting on the SmartThings ADT System is that while you’ll be able to leverage it as a hub for various devices, only ADT branded sensors and accessories will be able to interact with the security aspect of the kit. If you’re looking to expand your coverage, there are plenty of sensors available at Amazon.

SmartThings is also Z-Wave compatible, so be sure to head over to our roundup of the best hubs, switches, sensors and more for your smart home. Plus for more ways to bolster your smart home security, check out our five favorite HomeKit and Alexa-enabled devices.

Samsung SmartThings ADT Security System features:

Keep your home safe with the SmartThings ADT Home Security Starter Kit from Samsung. The included ADT security hub features a 7″ touchscreen control panel, battery & cellular data backup, and a built-in siren. Also included are two ADT door and window detectors & an ADT motion detector. This starter pack operates on Z-Wave, Zigbee, and IP protocols. It will work with a wide range of SmartThings devices such as lights, cameras, doorbells, door locks, thermostats, sensors, and more. For an additional layer of security, an optional ADT 24/7 professional monitoring service is available separately. SmartThings, Alexa, and Google Assistant enable voice commands.

