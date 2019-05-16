Smartphone Accessories: Scosche MagicMount Pro Qi Charging Stand $26 shipped, more

- May. 16th 2019 10:27 am ET

Scosche Industries (98% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers its MagicMount Pro Magnetic Qi Charging Stand for $25.99 shipped. Normally selling for closer to $50, that saves you $24 and drops the price to the best we’ve tracked. Scosche’s MagicMount Pro lives on your desk and provides cord-free charging for your Qi-compatible smartphone. It can provide up to 10W of power and takes advantage of neodymium magnets to prop up your device. SCOSCHE products are well reviewed overall

More smartphone accessories:

  • Aukey 20000mAh USB-C Power Bank: $28 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
    • w/ code CSW5AZUK
  • Aukey Car Phone Mount: $5 (Reg. $10) | Amazon 
    • w/ code MZI5UPDA
  • Chunnuo USB-C Travel Adapter: $12 (Reg. $22) | Amazon
    • w/ code IESXEGS5
  • Aukey 16W Bluetooth Speaker: $26 (Reg. $38) | Amazon
    • w/ code 7UWN8U7F
  • Xcentz 5000mAh Portable Power Bank: $18 (Reg. $26) | Amazon
    • w/ code XCENTZ143
  • Aukey Bluetooth Receiver Car Kit: $15 (Reg. $24) | Amazon
    • w/ code JTCSNB2E
  • Xcentz Bluetooth Sport Earbuds: $15 (Reg. $28) | Amazon
    • w/ code XCENTZ134

Deals still live from yesterday:

  • Bestek 12-Outlet Surge Protector w/ 3 USB Ports: $26 (Reg. $37) | Amazon
    • w/ KK5IP6VZ
  • SOUNDPEATS TrueFree + Earbuds: $27 (Reg. $34) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon + code HA92G3PR 
  • Ainope 48W USB-C Car Charger: $6 (Reg. $13) | Amazon 
    • w/ code IWKZW5UI

MagicMount Pro is an award-winning, innovative magnetic mounting system for conveniently mounting smartphones, tablets and other mobile devices to a wide array of surfaces. The Pro series includes this dash and window phone mount.

Charging cable plugs into the power port on the mount and the open, cradle-free design permits safe, easy one-handed device use and access to all controls and ports.

