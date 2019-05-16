Smartphone Accessories: Scosche MagicMount Pro Qi Charging Stand $26 shipped, more

Scosche Industries (98% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers its MagicMount Pro Magnetic Qi Charging Stand for $25.99 shipped. Normally selling for closer to $50, that saves you $24 and drops the price to the best we’ve tracked. Scosche’s MagicMount Pro lives on your desk and provides cord-free charging for your Qi-compatible smartphone. It can provide up to 10W of power and takes advantage of neodymium magnets to prop up your device. SCOSCHE products are well reviewed overall.

MagicMount Pro is an award-winning, innovative magnetic mounting system for conveniently mounting smartphones, tablets and other mobile devices to a wide array of surfaces. The Pro series includes this dash and window phone mount.

Charging cable plugs into the power port on the mount and the open, cradle-free design permits safe, easy one-handed device use and access to all controls and ports.