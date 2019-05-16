This 6-Pack of Scotch Heavy Duty Packaging Tape includes dispensers for just $9.50 (30% off)

- May. 16th 2019 10:48 am ET

0

Office Depot via Rakuten is offering the 6-Pack of Scotch Heavy Duty Packaging Tape with Dispensers for $9.59 shipped. Simply login to your free Rakuten account and apply code OFFICE20 at checkout. Amazon is charging $13.50 and today’s deal is within $1 of our previous mention. It is also the current best price we can find outside of Amazon’s limited, first time only Subscribe & Save deal. Each roll includes a handy and reusable dispenser that’s ideal for storage boxes and moving. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,700 Amazon customers where it is also a best-seller.

If you’re about to move or looking to put some goodies in storage, you might need some packaging materials as well. This 50-pack of Foam Wrap Sheets is only $11 Prime shipped or just grab some Duck Brand Bubble Wrap from $21.

Scotch Heavy Duty Packaging Tape:

This tape offers 20 times the strength of acrylic tapes (in sheer holding adhesion power compared to acrylic tapes based on ASTM D3654) so you can seal your boxes with confidenceTape meets U.S Postal Regulations for standard packages

