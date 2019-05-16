Level up your game with the SteelSeries Rival 110 RGB Mouse at $23 Prime shipped (24% off)

Amazon is currently offering the SteelSeries Rival 110 Gaming Mouse for $22.88 Prime shipped. Also at Walmart. That’s good for a 24% discount from the going rate direct from SteelSeries, is a few cents under our previous mention and a new all-time low at Amazon. This lightweight gaming mouse features a 7,200 CPI TrueMove1 Optical Sensor as well as RGB lighting. You’ll also find six programmable buttons as well. All three of these notable inclusions make this an excellent option at its price point. Over 120 gamers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. More details below.

Those looking to add a little bit of flair into their gaming setup will find the AmazonBasics Gaming Mousepad to a be a notable option. At $24, it includes LED lighting and a slick surface to take full advantage of the Rival 110’s high-precision optical sensor. Alternatively, Amazon’s in-house mousepad also comes in a more basic design that’s perfect for budget-conscious setups at $7.

If you’re more partial to Razer, right now you can take 40% off the brand’s Abyssus Ambidextrous Gaming Mouse, which is now down to $30 (All-time low).

SteelSeries Rival 110 Gaming Mouse features:

Rival 110 is custom-engineered for competitive gaming, featuring an exclusive TrueMove1 optical sensor and a right-handed universal ergonomic shape for all grip styles. With a guaranteed 30-million click rating and a durable, lightweight construction, the Rival 110 delivers comfortable, long-lasting performance. Plus, Prism RGB illumination with Game Sense reactive illumination and lighting sync, six programmable buttons and on-board memory combine to deliver the perfect gaming mouse.

