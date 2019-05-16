Tablo Dual Lite OTA DVR is a perfect cordcutting companion at $100 (Reg. $120+)

Amazon offers the Tablo Dual Lite OTA DVR for $99.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. As a comparison, that’s as much as $40 off the regular going rate although it has trended closer to $120 in recent months. If you’re a cord-cutter, it’s time to take your experience to the next level with a Tablo DVR. Easily record shows, enjoy a full-screen guide and skip commercials. This model sports two tuners, so you can easily record multiple shows at once. Learn more in our launch coverage. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and complete your new cordcutting setup with the AmazonBasics 50-mile Ultra Thin HD Antenna at $28. You’ll be able to grab channels from up to 50 miles away, making it a solid companion for today’s featured deal.

Tablo Dual Lite OTA DVR features:

Cut the cable cord with this Tablo DUAL LITE DVR. It streams or records from two over-the-air HD channels at once, so you won’t miss your favorite shows, and it lets you skip over distracting commercials. This Tablo DUAL LITE DVR uses either dual-band Wi-Fi or Ethernet to connect to your home network, so you can place your TV antenna in the best location for OTA signal reception.

