Monitor your sleep apnea, heart rate, more with the Withings Sleep Tracking Pad at $80 (Reg. $100)

Amazon offers the Withings Nokia Sleep Tracking Pad for $79.97 shipped. While you’ll normally find it selling for $100, today’s offer saves you 20%, matches our previous mention and comes within $5 of the Amazon all-time low. Withings’ sleep tracker differs from other options on the market by fitting underneath your mattress. It then syncs with your smartphone to monitor your sleep cycle, analyze heart rate, and more. Notably, sleep apnea detection was just added into the mix, rounding out its health tracking capabilities. Rated 3.8/5 stars and you can check out our announcement coverage for some additional details.

If you’d prefer a wrist-mounted sleep tracking companion, then look no further than Withings Steel HR Sport Smartwatch. We recently took an in-depth hands-on look at the wearable, finding that it checks the boxes that we were looking for in a fitness tracking watch.

Withings Sleep Tracking Pad features:

Withings Sleep monitors the intensity of breathing disturbances, thanks to an algorithm that analyzes interruptions in breathing patterns that occur during the night. Get to know the intensity of these pauses to learn about the impact they have on your nights. Make the most of these insights paired with our educational in-app content to help identify signs of sleep apnea. Sleep apnea is a medical condition that’s often silent—about 80% of affected people don’t know they are apneic. Take advantage of a dedicated in-app sleep coaching program that can help you reduce fatigue, improve health, and support weight management efforts by leading you towards a more balanced sleep schedule.

