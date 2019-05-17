AirPrint highlights this robust Brother Laser Printer for $170 (Reg. up to $240)

Amazon offers the Brother HL-L6200DW Wireless Monochrome Laser Printer with AirPrint for $169.99 shipped when added to your cart. As a comparison, it sells for upwards of $240 regularly at Amazon and B&H has it on sale for 24 hours with a $200 price tag. This is the second-best price we’ve tracked all-time. Brother’s upgraded monochrome laser printer delivers 48ppm speeds, an LCD display, and compatibility with Apple AirPrint, Google Cloud Print, Mopria, Brother iPrint&Scan, Cortado Workplace, and Wi-Fi Direct. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Brother has more affordable options that still offer AirPrint and similar features, albeit not as robust when it comes to print speeds. This $100 model is a viable alternative to today’s featured deal with comparable features.

Brother HL-L6200DW Wireless Printer features:

Max Resolution: 1200 x 1200 dpi

Max Document Size: 8.5 x 14″

Print Speed: 48 ppm

First Print Out Speed: 7.5 Seconds

Automatic Duplex Printing

One-Line LCD Display

520-Sheet Input Tray

50-Sheet Multipurpose Tray

Monthly Duty Cycle: 100,000 Pages

USB 2.0, Ethernet, & Wi-Fi Connectivity

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!