Amazon's Gold Box prepares you for summer entertaining w/ dinnerware & flatware from $8

- May. 17th 2019 9:31 am ET

From $8
Today only, as one of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon discounts a selection of dinnerware and flatware from Pfaltzgraff, Mikasa, and more. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Notable here is the Pfaltzgraff Garland Frost 53-piece Stainless Steel Flatware Set for $27.99. It goes for $60 at Pfaltzgraff direct. Amazon had been charging around that price until today’s drop to the lowest we’ve tracked in more than a year. This service for eight includes dinner forks, salad forks, dinner knives, dinner spoons, teaspoons, and steak knives along with a 5-piece hostess set. Rated 4.1/5 stars from hundreds. Head below for more top picks.

More top picks from this sale:

Another great item to have for summer entertaining is this 7-piece Clear Crystal Decanter and Cocktail Glass Set at $15 from Home Depot. And if you’re planning to host some amazing pool parties over the next several months, we have you covered.

Pfaltzgraff Garland Frost Flatware Set:

  • HOSTESS SERVING UTENSILS: This set also features a 5-piece Hostess Set, which includes (1) each of: tablespoon, pierced tablespoon, cold meat fork, sugar spoon and butter knife
  • QUALITY STAINLESS STEEL: This flatware is crafted of superior quality 18/0 stainless steel, this set will stand up to the rigors of everyday use
  • NO POLISHING NEEDED: This flatware never needs to be polished, making care and maintenance easy

