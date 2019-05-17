Don’t let power outages interrupt your internet: AmazonBasics’ 800VA UPS drops to $50 ($30 off)

Amazon is currently offering its AmazonBasics 800VA 12-Outlet UPS for $49.46 shipped. Normally selling for $80, it’s been dropping in price over the past week and is now down to the best we’ve seen this year. For comparison, today’s offer comes within $4 of the Amazon all-time low. AmazonBasics’ UPS is an ideal way to keep your internet running when the power goes out. It’s rated for up to 30 minutes of backup time depending on how many devices are drawing power from it. Over 350 customers have left a 4/5 star rating. More details below.

Compared to buying the less powerful 600VA version of Amazon’s in-house UPS, today’s deal gets you a higher-end option for the same price. So even if you don’t think you’ll need 800VA of power, its a no-brainer to pick up this discounted option over both smaller sizes thanks today’s deal.

AmazonBasics 800VA 12-Outlet UPS features:

Keep desktop computers, home networks, IoT devices, and home-entertainment devices safe from power surges and power outages with the AmazonBasics Standby Uninterruptable Power Supply (UPS). The unit provides a reliable battery backup so there’s no need to worry about data loss or hardware damage when the power surges or goes out unexpectedly. Safeguard a wide range of plugged-in electronics—and the valuable information, images, videos, music files, and more that they contain—from power surges caused by lightning storms, everyday power-grid activity, or by simply turning on and off high-powered equipment. The AmazonBasics UPS provides a safe continuation of power during an outage, which means there’s time to close documents and safely shut down devices.

