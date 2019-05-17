Anker’s Amazon Gold Box includes its popular portable projectors from $230

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Anker Direct via Amazon is taking up to $155 off its Nebula portable projectors. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Anker Nebula Capsule Mini Projector for $229.99. That’s down from the usual $300 price tag and $4 less than our previous mention earlier this month. Anker’s Nebula Capsule delivers an ultra-portable projector with a built-in 360-degree speaker, four hours of playback and integrated streaming services like Netflix and Hulu. Rated 4.3/5 stars. More below.

Amazon also has the Anker Nebula Mars II Portable Projector for $329.99. It typically sells for $500. This ultra-portable projector has become a favorite in my home for outdoor movie nights on the patio. Features include auto-focus, 10W speakers, 720p DLP, and built-in smart features for streaming content. The built-in battery provides up to four hours of use on a single charge. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Anker Nebula Capsule Mini features:

360° Speaker: Equipped with a powerful omnidirectional speaker to pump out sound in every direction

Super Portable: A seamless aluminum body ensures greater durability and a meager 15 oz weight to effortlessly go wherever you do

Android 7.1: Run Streaming and media apps flawlessly. Seamlessly display content from Netflix, Youtube, and more for endless entertainment

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!