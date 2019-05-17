Cover your battlestation with the ASUS ROG Scabbard XL Gaming Mouse Pad at $40 (20% off)

Amazon offers the ASUS ROG Scabbard Extra-Large Gaming Mouse Pad for $39.99 shipped. Also available for the same price at Best Buy. Normally selling for $50 at retailers like B&H, that’s good for a 20% discount and matches the Amazon all-time low. This extra large mouse pad is the perfect addition to your gaming setup and is comprised of a water-repellent durable Cordura Lite material. It gives you plenty of room for your mouse and can also fit a full-sized keyboard with ease. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 115 customers.

If you don’t need to cover your entire deck with a gaming-ready surface, the AmazonBasics Gaming Mouse Pad is ideal for just your mouse at $7 Prime shipped.

Looking to grab a new mouse to complement today’s discount? Then level up your game with the SteelSeries Rival 110 RGB Mouse at $23 Prime shipped (24% off). And for a look at how to build the ultimate Chroma Cave, dive into our hands-on with the Razer Blade 15.

ASUS ROG Scabbard XL Gaming Mouse Pad features:

Make room for competitive game play with this ASUS ROG Scabbard mouse pad. The resilient desk-sized pad has room to hold your equipment and accommodate all mouse movements. This ASUS ROG Scabbard mouse pad is made of durable Cordura Lite and resists harm and spills for intense gaming without consequences.

