Build an affordable home theater starting w/ this $399 BenQ 1080p Projector (Save $90)

Amazon is offering the BenQ 1080p Projector (MH530FHD) for $399 shipped. That’s $90 off the going rate found at retailers like Adorama and is within $4 of the lowest price we have tracked. This affordable projector displays Full HD at an impressive brightness level of 3300 lumens. Lamp life is rated to last 10,000 hours, meaning you’ll be able to watch a 2-hour movie each day for 13 years. Placing this projector about 10 feet away from the wall will yield an 8-foot screen and if you have enough space you can achieve up to 300 inches. Inputs include 2x HDMI, USB, VGA, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars. If you’re looking for a portable projector, be sure to check out Anker’s discounted offerings in today’s Amazon Gold Box.

Keep your space clutter-free with VIVO Universal Projector Mount for $16. I use this specific mount and have had zero issues with it. Setup took less than 10 minutes and I’ve found the amount of tilt, swivel, and rotation to be more than adequate.

BenQ 1080p Projector (MH530FHD) features:

FINEST PICTURE QUALITY: ANSI Brightness of 3300 lumens with native 1080p Full HD.

CATCH EVERY DETAIL: 15000:1 high native contrast ratio ensures a razor sharp image

LONG LASTING: Projector lamp life up to 10,000 hours

MULTIPLE CONNECTIVITY: Dual HDMI, USB, VGA, AV, TV connect capability, built in speaker

SCREEN SIZE: 100” screen from ~9.28′ – 11.9′, project up to 300”

