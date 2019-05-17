Bitsbox Coding Kits deliver monthly STEM-focused activities, get started for $15 (Reg. $25+)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers one month of the Bitsbox Coding Subscription Box for Kids at $14.98 shipped. You’d typically pay at least $25 direct. This is the best offer we’ve tracked to date. Bitsbox delivers “real” computer programming each month for kids aged 6-12. Every box includes a new concept, which kids can explore and build apps on the Bitsbox website with compatibility for most popular phone and tablets. Note: it will auto re-subscribe at $30 per month, so be sure to cancel if you don’t want to proceed. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Bitsbox Subscription Boxes feature:

REAL COMPUTER PROGRAMMING – And crazy fun. Bitsbox delivers coding projects that teach kids to make video games, greeting cards, simulations and more. Kids build apps on the Bitsbox website, and their apps work on real phones and tablets!

PERFECT FOR KIDS AGES 6 TO 12 – No previous coding experience is necessary, and each kit includes a helpful Grownup Guide. Unlimited email support is included, too!

EXPLORE A NEW CONCEPT EVERY MONTH – Boxes are mailed monthly. Each one builds on the last and encourages kids to code more complex and exciting apps.

VOTED #1 STEM BOX FOR KIDS – Kids start by coding from examples and progress quickly to inventing their own apps.

