Put this Clear Crystal Decanter and Cocktail Glass Set on the bar for $15 (Reg. up to $40)

Home Depot is offering the Studio Silversmiths 7-piece Clear Crystal Decanter and Cocktail Glass Set for $14.99. Shipping is free in orders over $45; otherwise opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fees. Regularly up to $40 at Home Depot, today’s deal is the lowest price we can find. A very similar set sells for around $20 on Amazon and has never dropped as low as $15. This set comes with six glasses and a whiskey decanter made of “nonleaded crystal.” Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

This set will look great up on the bar but you might need a nice wood tray to keep it on. This Torched Wood 20-Inch Serving Tray with Modern Black Metal Handles is nice rustic option. Or consider some Natural Acacia Wood and Cork Stackable Coasters at just $15 Prime shipped.

Clear Crystal Decanter and Cocktail Glass Set:

7-piece set includes 6-glasses and 1-whiskey decanter

Made of nonleaded crystal

Decanter 3.75 in. x 3.75 in. x 10.00 in., glass 3.20 in. x 3.20 in. x 3.70 in.

Do not use in the oven

