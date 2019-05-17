CORSAIR’s K68 Mechanical Keyboard drops to new Amazon all-time low at $65 (Reg. $90)

- May. 17th 2019 4:50 pm ET

Amazon is currently offering the CORSAIR K68 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $64.96 shipped. Also available Newegg for the same price. Normally selling for $90 at CORSAIR direct as well as Walmart, that’s good for a $25 discount and is a new all-time low at Amazon. CORSAIR’s K68 fits the bill of a gamer’s perfect peripheral thanks to various macro keys, Cherry MX mechanical gaming key switches, water-resistance and more. Plus with red backlighting, this keyboard looks the part as well. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 100 shoppers. Head below for more.

For a more affordable option, AmazonBasics’ Mechanical Feel Gaming Keyboard will only set you back $36. It features RGB backlighting, 15 macro keys and more. Round out your gaming setup by taking advantage of this deal on the ASUS ROG Scabbard XL Gaming Mouse Pad at $40 (20% off).

CORSAIR K68 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard features:

Take gaming to the next level with this stunning CORSAIR keyboard. The RGB back-lighting allows for virtually unlimited customization, and the CHERRY MX key switches lets you play outdoors or indoors thanks to the IP32 water and dust resistance. This CORSAIR keyboard has program macro keys and multimedia controls to keep you in the game.

