Save big at Express with an extra 50% off all clearance items from just $10: jeans, dresses, more

For a limited time only, Express takes an extra 50% off clearance items. Discount is applied at checkout. Orders of $50 or more receive free delivery. The men’s Classic Straight Dark Wash Original Jeans are a must-have at just $30. For comparison, these jeans were originally priced at $88. Their dark wash is great for year-round wear and they feature stretch for mobility. Pair the jeans with the Textured Leather Chukka Boots that are also on sale for $35, for a stylish and sleek look for a night on the town. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Mock Neck Performance Baseball Sweater $15 (Orig. $60)
- Extra Slim Check Dress Shirt $20 (Orig. $70)
- Camo Double Knit Joggers $20 (Orig. $80)
- Classic Straight Dark Wash Original Jeans $30 (Orig. $88)
- Textured Leather Chukka Boots $35 (Orig. $138)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Cable Knit Split Back Pullover Sweater $15 (Orig. $60)
- One Eleven Camo Double V London Tee $10 (Orig. $40)
- Olivia Culpo Cropped Long Sleeve Tee $10 (Orig. $40)
- Oversized Tailored Knit Blazer $30 (Orig. $88)
- Twist Front Jumpsuit $20 (Orig. $70)
- …and even more deals…
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!