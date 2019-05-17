Save 25% on these highly-rated one-foot flat plug extension cables at $9 Prime shipped

Firmerst (100% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers a three-pack of its one-foot Flat Plug Extension Cables for $8.99 Prime shipped when code BB031FTBLK has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for $12, that’s good for a 25% discount and a new all-time low. These one-foot extension cords are perfect for dealing with pesky wall adapters that are too bulky to neatly fit on a power strip or behind a piece of furniture. Having them on hand is a great way to tidy up your home theater, charging setup and other areas with a large amount of outlets. Over 120 customers have left a 4.9/5 star rating.
If you’re looking for a power strip with a built-in plug, GE’s Six-Outlet Surge Protector is a notable option at under $9. Plus, don’t forget that we’re seeing some significant deals on this Rocketfish 8-Outlet/2-USB Surge Protector at $30.
Firmerst Flat Extension Cord features:
- Convert your standard AC power cord to a slim flat plug, providing angular flexibility. Plug into the top outlet and still have usage of the bottom outlet with this flat plug cord.
- Designed for tight spaces like behind furniture, bookshelves, desks or anything which is close to the wall not allowing you to use the standard outlet. Save a lot of space,move furniture closer to the wall.
