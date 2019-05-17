Save 25% on these highly-rated one-foot flat plug extension cables at $9 Prime shipped

Firmerst (100% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers a three-pack of its one-foot Flat Plug Extension Cables for $8.99 Prime shipped when code BB031FTBLK has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for $12, that’s good for a 25% discount and a new all-time low. These one-foot extension cords are perfect for dealing with pesky wall adapters that are too bulky to neatly fit on a power strip or behind a piece of furniture. Having them on hand is a great way to tidy up your home theater, charging setup and other areas with a large amount of outlets. Over 120 customers have left a 4.9/5 star rating.

If you're looking for a power strip with a built-in plug, GE's Six-Outlet Surge Protector is a notable option at under $9. Plus, don't forget that we're seeing some significant deals on this Rocketfish 8-Outlet/2-USB Surge Protector at $30.

Firmerst Flat Extension Cord features:

Convert your standard AC power cord to a slim flat plug, providing angular flexibility. Plug into the top outlet and still have usage of the bottom outlet with this flat plug cord.

Designed for tight spaces like behind furniture, bookshelves, desks or anything which is close to the wall not allowing you to use the standard outlet. Save a lot of space,move furniture closer to the wall.

