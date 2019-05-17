Hautelook’s Steve Madden Flash Sale offers select dress shoes, sandals, boots & more from $35

Hautelook’s Steve Madden Men’s Sale offers up to 65% off select shoes. Prices are as marked. Free shipping applies on orders of $100 or more. In case you missed our guide, slip-on sneakers are a huge trend for spring and summer. The Ginno Slip-On Sneakers are a standout and they’re on sale for $40. For comparison, these shoes were originally priced at $70. These shoes come in two color options and are versatile to pair with all of your shorts, jeans, khakis and more. They also feature a padded footbed for additional comfort and their slip-on design is convenient for getting out the door quickly. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Gere Leather Bit Loafer $50 (Orig. $120)
- Swavy Slide Sandals $35 (Orig. $65)
- Growler High-Top Casual Sneaker $45 (Orig. $75)
- Wingtip Boots $50 (Orig. $130)
- Ginno Slip-On Sneaker $40 (Orig. $70)
- Groom High-Top Leather Sneaker $45 (Orig. $80)
- Elon Leather Loafer $70 (Orig. $120)
- Ollie Leather Oxford Shoes $50 (Orig. $85)
- Allen Leather Chukka Boot $70 (Orig. $110)
- …and even more deals…
