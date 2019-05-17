Hautelook’s Steve Madden Flash Sale offers select dress shoes, sandals, boots & more from $35

Hautelook’s Steve Madden Men’s Sale offers up to 65% off select shoes. Prices are as marked. Free shipping applies on orders of $100 or more. In case you missed our guide, slip-on sneakers are a huge trend for spring and summer. The Ginno Slip-On Sneakers are a standout and they’re on sale for $40. For comparison, these shoes were originally priced at $70. These shoes come in two color options and are versatile to pair with all of your shorts, jeans, khakis and more. They also feature a padded footbed for additional comfort and their slip-on design is convenient for getting out the door quickly. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

