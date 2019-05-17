Magazine subs from $5/yr: Wired, Popular Science, Men’s/Women’s Health, GQ, more

DiscountMags has now kicked off this weekend’s magazine sale with loads of the most popular titles starting from around $5 per year. As usual, the sale includes Wired, Popular Science, Men’s Health, Women’s Health, GQ, Bon Appetit and many more. Head below for all the details.

This weekend, all of the aforementioned titles and more are starting at just under $5 per year with free delivery. This is matching our usual exclusive pricing and these are now the best deals we can find. Wired, for example, sells for $10 per year at Amazon which is double the DiscountMags weekend price. The same price comparison applies to GQ as well.

Just keep in mind, we currently have 4 years of Motor Trend for $12 with free delivery outside of the weekend sale. We also tend to see Car & Driver drop this low as well if you would prefer to wait on that one.

As always, there are no auto-renewals, no shipping fees and absolutely no sales tax at DiscountMags. All of the magazines in your cart can be sent to a separate address with a personalized gift note should you choose to do so.

Wired Magazine:

Wired magazine is a computer magazine devoted to readers who want to know more about that world. Every issue covers the newest and hottest electronic devices, giving readers an inside look at those devices before they hit the streets. From the hottest technologies to reviews of the best devices on the market, Wired magazine is a must-read publication for those interested in technology.

