The Nerf ZombieStrike FlipFury features dual-barrels and a 12-dart capacity: $13 (Reg. $20)

Amazon is offering the Nerf ZombieStrike FlipFury Blaster for $12.98 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $6 off the going rate found at retailers like Barnes & Noble and is one of the lowest prices we have tracked. This dual-drum Nerf holds 12 darts at once, giving you plenty of ammunition to overwhelm the opposition. Thanks to its beefy build, this blaster will adequately convey just how serious you are before things even start to heat up. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Be ready to reload with a 30-Dart Refill Pack for $5. These official darts are compatible with all ZombieStrike and Elite blasters, making them an investment worth adding to your collection.

Nerf ZombieStrike FlipFury Blaster features:

Zombie Strike FlipFury blaster fires up to 12 darts without reloading

2 flipping dart drums hold 6 darts a piece

When one drum is empty, flip to the other one

Includes FlipFury blaster, two 6-dart drums, 12 Zombie Strike darts and instructions

