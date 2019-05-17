Bring smart home features to your sprinklers: Rachio controller at new Amazon low of $103.50

Amazon offers the Rachio 2nd Generation 8-zone Smart Sprinkler Controller for $103.65 shipped. As a comparison, this model typically sells for $149 at Amazon, and today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. Upgrade your sprinkler system with Rachio’s smart controller, which delivers automatic scheduling based on weather and smartphone control. With warm weather slowly arriving across the United States, having a system like this on-hand makes lawn care easy. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Don’t need smartphone control? Consider going with this option from Orbit for far less. Not only does it have great ratings, it’s also a breeze to setup. Simply attach it to your existing hose and you’ll be able to create automatic schedules based from every six hours to once every seven days.

Rachio 2nd Gen. Smart Sprinkler Controller features:

UNBEATABLE USABILITY. Download the Rachio app to care for your lawn remotely with your smartphone, tablet or laptop, use a connected home system or run zones directly from the controller itself.

ADAPTS TO YOUR LAWN. Set your own schedules or input details like plant type and sun exposure to let Rachio automatically water your lawn with exactly what it needs to thrive, and not a drop more.

ONLY WITH RACHIO – RAIN AND WIND SKIPS. Rachio Weather Intelligence uses comprehensive weather data to automatically adjust your irrigation schedule based on the latest local forecasts.

