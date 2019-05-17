Keep your gear safe w/ the Rocketfish 8-Outlet/2-USB Surge Protector: $30 (Reg. $50) + more

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay store is offering the Rocketfish 8-Outlet/2-USB Surge Protector Strip for $29.99 shipped. Matched direct at Best Buy. This Best Buy-exclusive surge protector is regularly $50 and is now at the best price we can find. It includes eight outlets and a pair of USB charging ports as well as a 6-foot Soft-Flex power cord with a right angle plug. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,100 Best Buy customers. More details and surge protector deals below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Be sure to browse through the rest of the surge protectors on sale at Best Buy today. If you need more jacks consider the Rocketfish 12-Outlet model at $49.99 shipped. It is regularly up to $70 at Best Buy with similar models selling for $55 or so at Amazon.

Or just opt for the highly-rated AmazonBasics 6-Outlet Surge Protector at $10 Prime shipped. It has a 790-Joule surge-protection rating, which is significantly below the 3600-joule rating the Rocketfish models carry, but the price is certainly right.

Rocketfish 8-Outlet/2-USB Surge Protector Strip:

This Rocketfish™ RF-HTS2815 surge protector offers 8 outlets, plus coaxial and phone line protection, to help defend your connected devices against power spikes and surges. Two USB ports make it easy to charge a tablet or 2 cell phones.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!