Keep your gear safe w/ the Rocketfish 8-Outlet/2-USB Surge Protector: $30 (Reg. $50) + more

- May. 17th 2019 10:45 am ET

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay store is offering the Rocketfish 8-Outlet/2-USB Surge Protector Strip for $29.99 shipped. Matched direct at Best Buy. This Best Buy-exclusive surge protector is regularly $50 and is now at the best price we can find. It includes eight outlets and a pair of USB charging ports as well as a 6-foot Soft-Flex power cord with a right angle plug. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,100 Best Buy customers. More details and surge protector deals below.

Be sure to browse through the rest of the surge protectors on sale at Best Buy today. If you need more jacks consider the Rocketfish 12-Outlet model at $49.99 shipped. It is regularly up to $70 at Best Buy with similar models selling for $55 or so at Amazon.

Or just opt for the highly-rated AmazonBasics 6-Outlet Surge Protector at $10 Prime shipped. It has a 790-Joule surge-protection rating, which is significantly below the 3600-joule rating the Rocketfish models carry, but the price is certainly right.

Rocketfish 8-Outlet/2-USB Surge Protector Strip:

This Rocketfish™ RF-HTS2815 surge protector offers 8 outlets, plus coaxial and phone line protection, to help defend your connected devices against power spikes and surges. Two USB ports make it easy to charge a tablet or 2 cell phones.

