Explore the open world Tempest Pirate Action RPG on iOS at 50% off: $4 (Reg. $8)

Tempest: Pirate Action RPG is now 50% off on iOS. Regularly $8, you can now download this one to your game library for just $3.99. It tends to only drop in price for a day or two at most, so make sure you jump in while you can. This is an open-world pirate RPG spanning dozens of islands with more than a 100 quests. You’ll be upgrading your ship and assembling a crew to battle sea monsters and make your way through the narrative. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

This is great way to end the work week. but in case you missed it, we are stacked with some other fine iOS deals right now. Go download OK Golf, Kingdom New Lands, Baldur’s Gate, Planescape: Torment and some freebies for the kids while you’re at it.

iOS Universal: Tempest: Pirate Action RPG: $4 (Reg. $8)

Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Doom & Destiny Advanced, Milkmaid of the Milky Way, more

Today’s Best Game Deals: Spyro & Crash Bandicoot Bundle $35, COD Black Ops 4 $25, more

Tempest Pirate Action RPG:

An adventure RPG that won the hearts of over 100.000 Steam players is now on your mobile! Become a daring pirate, prowl the seas on a ship armed to the teeth, trade, and assemble your crew from the best cutthroats. You will need a massive arsenal: cannons, mortars, flame throwers, and various rigging.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!