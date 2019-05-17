Keep the kids busy at the Tiny Dentist for iOS, now FREE for first time in years (Reg. $3)

After seeing Dr. Panda Supermarket go for nothing yesterday, we are back again with another iOS title to keep the kids busy. You can now download Tiny Dentist on iOS for FREE. The regularly $3 game hasn’t gone free for many years and almost never goes on sale at all. This one has no third-party ads or in-app purchases and carries a 4+ star rating from over 1,000 users all-time. More details below.

From Baldur's Gate and Planescape Torment, to OK Golf, Pro Shot and Kingdom New Lands, there's a little bit of something for everyone on sale right now.

Tiny Dentist:

Ever wanted swap places with your dentist? Today it’s possible with Tiny Dentist! Turn your iPhone/iPad into the dentist office! Learn about dental instruments and treatments and make teeth of dozens of patients healthy and good looking.

