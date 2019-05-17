Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Doom & Destiny Advanced, Milkmaid of the Milky Way, more

- May. 17th 2019 9:50 am ET

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some great offers including Tiny Dentist, Baldur’s Gate, Planescape: Torment, Milkmaid of the Milky Way, Doom & Destiny Advanced and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Tiny Dentist: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Flux Vortex: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Modern Magic 8 Ball: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Baldur’s Gate: $2 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Planescape: Torment: $2 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Icewind Dale: $2 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Milkmaid of the Milky Way: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Doom & Destiny Advanced: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Doom and Destiny: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Causality: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Apollo: Immersive illumination: $1 (Reg. $3)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time. 

iOS Universal: Dr. Panda Supermarket: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Sago Mini Babies: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Trivia Crack (No Ads): $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Jade Empire: Special Edition: $3 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Lost Lands 3 The Golden Curse (Full): $4 (Reg. $7)

Mac: WiFi Explorer: $10 (Reg. $20)

