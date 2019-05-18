Amazon’s toddler-focused Gold Box offers toys & learning tools from $14 Prime shipped

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering Little Tikes toddler toys from $15 Prime shipped. Our top pick is the Little Tikes EasyScore Basketball Set at $27.99, which normally goes for around $35. This is among one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. If you’ve got a little one who loves to play outside, this is a great toy. I loved this basketball set as a kid, as it offered plenty of enjoyment while also teaching fine motor skills. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Shop the full sale here.
Also today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Kidzlane (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of toddler toys from $14 Prime shipped. Our favorite is the Kidzlane Color Matching Egg Set for $13.99, which normally goes for around $18. This is a match for its all-time low and is the best available. If your toddler is itching to learn their colors, this egg set is a great tool to use. Each egg is color-coded on the inside and fits with its matching color, helping your children learn to count and their colors. Rated 4.9/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here.
Little Tikes EasyScore Basketball Set features:
- Indoor and outdoor basketball hoop adjusts to six heights from 2.5 to 4 feet
- Includes an oversized rim and 3 Junior size basketballs
- Develops social, motor skills and coordination
- Base can be weighted with sand (not included) for stability
