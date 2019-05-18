Burn calories while you work w/ the Cubii Jr. Under Desk Elliptical for $185 (Reg. $249)

Today only, Woot is offering the Cubii Jr. Under Desk Elliptical for $184.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged $6 for delivery. Normally $249, this is a match for our last mention and is the best available. If you work from home, then you know the struggle of trying to stay in shape while sitting at a desk for 8 hours a day. The Cubii Jr. Under Desk Elliptical is the perfect tool to combat that as it lets you workout while you do your job. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Add to the challenge and pick up the Gaiam Balance Disc Wobble Cushion for $20 Prime shipped. A wobble cushion like this will help you to gain better balance overall and strengthens your core at the same time.

Cubii Desk Elliptical features:

WHISPER QUIET – Designed specifically to be whisper quiet, discretely workout at the office or home without disturbing those around you.

DURABLE AND STURDY – We built Cubii to last and that means using better parts, better construction, and more quality control than some of the alternatives. Product size and weight were carefully considered to limit Cubii from sliding while in use.

DESIGNED FOR COMFORT- Patented ergonomic angles provide a smooth elliptical exercise that is low impact on your joints. Its compact design lets you easily slide Cubii Jr under your desk without bumped knees.

