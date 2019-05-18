This MacBook-friendly leather messenger bag is down to $25 shipped (Reg. $50)

Amazon is offering the Tocode Leather Messenger Bag for $24.99 shipped when coupon code 50DJBAOK has been applied during checkout. That’s $25 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $20. This stylish messenger bag has enough room for every modern MacBook, including the 15-inch model. Thanks to a total of nine compartments, you’ll have plenty of ways to keep all of your gear organized. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you’re rocking a 13-inch MacBook, this $24 alternative is worth a look. While it doesn’t have as much flare as the bag above, there is certainly something to be said for its streamlined appearance. High quality materials yield waterproofing and scratch-resistance.

Tocode Leather Messenger Bag features:

Solid and sturdy hardware for zippers, buckles, closures and latches ensure long lasting durability.

The laptop bag contains a total of 9 compartments, 1 padded part for laptop, 1 large main compartment with main secure zipper closure, 2 inner pockets, 2 middle pockets and 2 front pockets secured by the magnetic clasps fitted inside, 1 back pocket with zipper for significant articles.

